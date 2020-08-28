All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
August 18 Nathan Michael Goad 36 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charge of Trespass 1st.
August 21 Kevin Shawn Walton 28 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charge of Theft 5th.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of August 17 — 23, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
One Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of August 17 — 23, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign or Yield Right of Way.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of August 17 — 23, 2020.
For the Week of August 17 — 23, 2020 – 96 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.