All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 23 Jennifer Cox 38 Van Horne, Iowa
Charged with Contempt for Violation of No Contact Order.
Nathan Zachary Lovell 29 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs and Contempt for Violation of No Contact Order.
July 24 Hannah Margery-Rivera Tilley 20 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Five Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 20 — 26, 2020 for Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked x 3, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x 2.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 20 — 26, 2020 for ATV Highway Violation, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of July 20 — 26, 2020.
For the Week of July 20 — 26, 2020 – 73 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.