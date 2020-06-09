All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
June 6 James Dean Slight 23 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
16-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Trespass 1st Offense.
Eight Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of June 1 — 7, 2020 for Failure to Use Seat Belt x2, Failure to Obey Stop Sign or Yield Right of Way x2, Improper Registration Plate Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Speed x2.
Thirteen Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of June 1 — 7, 2020 for Failure to Display Registration Plate x3, Failure to Use Head Lamps When Required, Improper Brake Light, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Improper Rear Lamps x2, Insufficient Number of Head Lamps, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Speeding x2.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of June 1 — 7, 2020.
For the Week of June 1 — 7, 2020 – 105 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.