Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TODAY... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL PUSH NORTH ACROSS EASTERN IOWA TODAY. HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EASTERN IOWA AND FAR WESTERN AND NORTHWEST PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS. ISOLATED 4 INCH AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING AND EVENTUAL RIVER FLOODING. THE HEAVIEST RAIN SHOULD OCCUR WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS AND IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS AND ROCK ISLAND. IN IOWA, BENTON, BUCHANAN, CEDAR, CLINTON, DELAWARE, DUBUQUE, JACKSON, JONES, LINN, AND SCOTT. * FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. THE HEAVIEST RAIN SHOULD OCCUR WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&