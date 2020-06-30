All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Seven Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of June 22-28, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability – Accident, No Valid Driver’s License, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to use seatbelt x2.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of June 22-28, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Improper Brake Light, and Speed x2.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of June 22-28, 2020.
For the Week of June 22-28, 2020 – 99 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.