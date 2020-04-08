All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 30 – April 5, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x 2, and Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Revoked or Cancelled.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 30 – April 5, 2020 for Use of Electronic Communication Device, Windshield and Window Requirements and Speed.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of March 30 – April 5, 2020.
For the Week of March 30 – April 5, 2020 – 88 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.