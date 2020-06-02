All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
May 25 Charles Gene Hartman 64 Marion, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.
May 27 Nathan Zachary Lovell 29 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Contempt for Violating a No Contact Order.
Marty Jean Timson-Kramer 45 Mount Auburn, Iowa
Charged with Criminal Mischief – 2nd
Juvenile Referrals
None
Four Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of May 25 – May 31, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x 2, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of May 25 – May 31, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Improper Brake Light and Equipment Repair
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of May 25 – May 31, 2020.
For the Week of May 25 – May 31, 2020 – 90 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.