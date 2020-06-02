Weather Alert

RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 15.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 15.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE LEVEE SURROUNDING MARENGO. WATER AFFECTS LOW LYING AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER &&