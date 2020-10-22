All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
October 18 Skylar Ryan Merchant 38 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Compliance Review Hearing.
Juvenile Referrals
15-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Burglary, Burglary — Motor Vehicle, Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.
13-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Burglary, Burglary — Motor Vehicle, Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.
13-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Burglary, Burglary — Motor Vehicle, Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.
16-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Burglary, Burglary — Motor Vehicle, Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of October 12 — 18, 2020 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Speed x2.
Seventeen Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of October 12 — 18, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x4, Improper Rear Lamps, Insufficient Number of Head Lights x2, Improper Registration Plate x5, Unsafe Turn or Failure to Give Signal, Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle, and Speed x2.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of October 12 — 18, 2020.
For the Week of October 12 — 18, 2020 – 87 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.