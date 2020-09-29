All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
September 26 Ritesh Kumar Thakorbhai Patel 39 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating Under the Influence – 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Ten Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of September 21-27, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x4, Failure to Maintain Use of Safety Belt, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Registration Violation x2 and Minor Using Tobacco/Vapor Product – 2nd Offense.
Thirteen Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of September 21-27, 2020 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Improper Registration Plate x4, Registration Violation, Fail to Obey Stop Sign or Yield Right of Way, Failure to Maintain Registration Plate, Failure to Display Registration Plate, Improper Brake Lights, Golf Cart Operation on City Streets and Speed x2.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of September 21-27, 2020.
For the Week of September 21-27, 2020 – 100 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.