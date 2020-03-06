All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office.
An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
February 26 Jonathan Wesley Brown 29 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence – 1st Offense.
Samantha Marie Willson 33 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Charged with Theft 2nd.
Xezna Jean Telzey Beard 20 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Charged with Driving While Revoked, Suspended, Denied or Cancelled.
February 29 Kari Kay VonLienen 44 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charges of Theft 1st and Dependent Adult Abuse. Charged with Interference With Official Acts.
March 1 Johnnie Gene Morris 37 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While Revoked, Suspended, Denied or Cancelled.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Eight Citation for Offenses were issued for the Week of February 24 – March 1, 2020 for Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by Person 18/19/20 – 1st Offense x 3, Minor Using Tobacco/Vapor Products – 1st Offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Vehicles Entering Stop or Yield Section and Open Container.
Six Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of February 24 – March 1, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x 2, Insufficient Number of Headlights, Improper Registration Plate, Registration Violation and Speed.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of February 24 – March 1, 2020.
For the Week of February 24 – March 1, 2020 – 99 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.