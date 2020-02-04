Vinton Police Department Log for Week of January 27 – February 2, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
January 28
Jeremy Lee Young 19 Vinton, Iowa. Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charge of Robbery 2nd Degree.
January 29
Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads 27 Ottumwa, Iowa. Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Violation on Original Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft 3rd Degree.
February 2
LC Junior Cannady 32 Vinton, Iowa. Charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Mental Illness, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Disorderly Conduct.
Ryan Mahlon Mather 23 Vinton, Iowa. Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Failure to Appear on Mittimus on Original Charge of Possession of Controlled Substance.
Juvenile Referrals
17-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
17-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Possession of Controlled Substance.
One Citation was issued for the Week of January 27 – February 2, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of January 27 – February 2, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Equipment Repair.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of January 27 – February 2, 2020.
For the Week of January 27 – February 2, 2020 – 98 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.