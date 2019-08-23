All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
Aug. 12
Shane Robert Rice, 18, Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Interstate Warrant for Original Charge of Burglary 3rd and False Imprisonment (Crawford County).
Aug. 14
Tyler James Dague, 18, Garrison, Iowa, Charged with Carrying Weapons – Knife over 5 Inches and Trespass 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
One citation was issued for the Week of Aug. 12-18, for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device.
One written warnings for offenses were issued the Week of Aug. 12-18, for Improper Registration Plate Lamp.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of Aug. 12-18.
For the Week of Aug. 12-18, 2019 – 85 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.