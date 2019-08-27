All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
8/21/19
Robert Dale Patava, 27, Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Original Charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness (Benton County).
8/23/19
Wayne Gary Kaplan, 46, Shellsburg, Iowa
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.
Misty Marie Miester, 40, Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance -3rd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Official Acts and Criminal Mischief – 5th Degree.
8/24/19
Timothy Sylvester Osborn, 54, Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Theft 4th Degree and Harassment of Public Official or Employee.
Jessica Lynn Seitz, 27, Mount Auburn, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear for Iowa Domestic Abuse Program -Family Offense (IDAP)(Buchanan County).
8/25/19
Drew Joseph Leehey, 22, Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While Licensed Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.
Phillip Michael Crow, 71, Iowa City, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication.
Crystal Ellen Hart 66 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence – 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Four citations were issued for the Week of August 19-25, 2019 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Fail to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Speed x 2.
Nine written warnings for offenses were issued the Week of August 19-25, 2019 for Failure to Use Required Towing Equipment x 2, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x 2, Careless Driving, Equipment Repair, Defective or Unauthorized Muffler System, Insufficient Number of Headlights and Speeding.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of August 19-25, 2019.
For the Week of August 19-25, 2019 – 119 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.