Vinton Police Department Log for Week of January 20 — 26, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
January 24 Gayenell Anne Herzberger 39 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Violation of Court Order – Contempt, on Original Charge of Violation of No Contact Order.
Juvenile Referrals
17-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Purchasing/Possession of Alcohol Under the Age of 18.
Three Citations were issued for the Week of January 20 — 26, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Minor Using Tobacco Products, and Obstruction to Driver’s View.
Four Written Warning for Offenses were issued the Week of January 20 — 26, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Window and Windshield Requirements, and Equipment Repair.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of January 20 — 26, 2020.
For the Week of January 20 — 26, 2020 – 95 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.