Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Vinton Police Department Log for Week of January 13 — 19, 2020

All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

January 13

Brian Jay Hirschfield 39 Vinton, Iowa

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Violation on Original Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense.

January 15

Rachel Kay Bonar 41 Vinton, Iowa

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Fraud on Original Charges of Unauthorized use of Credit Card, Theft 3rd Degree and Violation of Probation

January 17

Halid Sabljakovic 30 Waterloo, Iowa

Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Operating While Under the Influence – 2nd Offense.

Juvenile Referrals

None

Three Citations were issued for the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability – Accident, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

One Written Warning for Offenses was issued the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020 for Lights of Improper Color – Front or Rear.

No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020.

For the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020 – 106 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.