Vinton Police Department Log for Week of January 13 — 19, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
January 13
Brian Jay Hirschfield 39 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Violation on Original Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense.
January 15
Rachel Kay Bonar 41 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Fraud on Original Charges of Unauthorized use of Credit Card, Theft 3rd Degree and Violation of Probation
January 17
Halid Sabljakovic 30 Waterloo, Iowa
Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Operating While Under the Influence – 2nd Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations were issued for the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability – Accident, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
One Written Warning for Offenses was issued the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020 for Lights of Improper Color – Front or Rear.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020.
For the Week of January 13 — 19, 2020 – 106 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.