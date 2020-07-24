July 6, 2020
Mary Ellen England Conservatorship conveys to Stone Ridge Developing LLC, real estate in Section 23, Fremont Township.
Colin S. Rogers and Jessica P. Horner convey to BGRS Relocation Inc., real estate in Lot 17, Ridgeview Fifth Addition, Atkins.
BGRS Relocation Inc. conveys to James L. and Traci L. Lewis, real estate in Lot 17, Ridgeview Fifth Addition, Atkins.
July 7, 2020
Mid America Mortgage Inc. conveys to Shane D. Wilkins Sr., real estate in Lot 6, Block 11, Hutton’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.
James H. Bright conveys to Christopher and Kari Enos, real estate in Lot 1, Auditor’s Plat No. 17, Section 17, Taylor Township.
Roberta Klima conveys to Mariah J. Klein, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 1, Herring and Thompson’s Addition, Blairstown.
James F. and Donna Merchant convey to Jon and Michelle Kaiser, real estate in Section 9, Big Grove Township.
Loran C. and Mary A. Becker convey to Timothy G. Himmelsbach, real estate in Parcels B, E and G, Section 20, Florence Township.
July 8, 2020
Charles and Verna Patten convey to Aaron and Brittany Seaton, real estate in Lot 5, Prairie Creek First Addition.
July 9, 2020
The Lloyd D. Hatfield Trust and Cedar Valley Bank & Trust convey to Brad D. and Bethany L. Beatty, real estate in Section 10, Canton Townhip.
Vernon S. Flechner Testamentary Trust convey to Forge Inc., real estate in Lots 32 and 33, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Kim A. Dulin conveys to Jeffrey and Brenda Barkdoll, real estate in Lot 6, Block 3, Spaldings Addition, Vinton.
July 10, 2020
Amber and Bradley Vercande convey to Jason M. and Abby M. Turley, real estate in Lot 16, Rammelsberg and Williams Second Addition, Atkins.
Jacob A. and Elizabeth C. Anderson convey to Anthony J. Draman and Bethannie L. Fox, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Rupp’s Second Addition, Van Horne
July 13, 2020
Sandra Hargreaves conveys to Karen L. and Steven A. Edmunds, real estate in Lot 8, Parcel B, Ridgeview 5th Addition, Atkins.
Keith A. and Deanna L. Zahrt convey to Ryan Schmelzer, real estate in Lots 7 and 8, Block 2, Jos Turner’s Addition, Watkins.
Morrow Properties LLC conveys to Gary and Barbara Schneider, real estate in Lot 5, Block 24, Blair’s Second Addition,, Belle Plaine.
Tracy Ann Novak, Ted W. Novak, Daniel R. Bevins, Susan Bevins, Scott M. Bevins, Kelly Bevins and Victoria Jo Pavisha convey to John D. and Susan K. Grieder, real estate in Block 18, Blair’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Ann F. Reinhardt conveys to SARJJD LLC, real estate in Section 13, Kane Township.
July 14, 2020
Erma Neve conveys to Donald Neve Jr. and Joy Neve, real estate in Section 32, Benton Township.
Stonebrook Homes LLC conveys to Brianna Rose and Creston James Williams, real estate in Lot 22, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
Dean H. and Monica McKenna convey to James F. and Donnna J. Merchant, real estate in Section 4, Big Grove Township.
July 15, 2020
Donald E. Hartzler conveys to Paul and Kelsey Walker, real estate in Lot 2, Weichman’s Sixth Addition to Newhall.
Brian M. and Shelley M. Drahos convey to Ryan D. and Susan K. Devereux, real estate in Lots 20 and 19, Block 1, Country Club Addition, Belle Plaine.
July 16, 2020
Richard Hopkins conveys to Matthew C. and Cherise E. Thacker, real estate in Parcel A, Section 20, Homer Township.
Michael and Constance Barnes convey to Adam J. Wygle, real estate in Block 3, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
Jeffrey S. and Lisa J. Winsor convey to Jerry W. and Cathy J. Siemens, real estate in Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 1, Evans First Addition, Vinton.
July 17, 2020
Donald C. Holst Jr., Merilee M. Holst, Steven C. Spicher, Connie JS Spicher, Shelly L. Riley, Warren J. Riley, Holly A. Boerhave, and Brian Boerhave convey to Gary W. Lefebure, trustee, Bonita Lefebure, trustee, Gary W. Lefebure Family Trust, Dean J. Lefebure, trustee, Dean J. Leferbure 2010 Revocable Trust, Dale A. Lefebure, trustee, Kristina K. Lefebure, trustee, Dale A. and Kristina K. Lefebure Family Trust, real estate in Sections 35 and 26, Taylor Township.
Dorothy M. Ellis, through Rosemary A. Olson, power of attorney, conveys to Craig L. and Rosemary A. Olson, real estate in Lot 21, Weichman’s Fifth Addition, Newhall.
Robert Dale North Sr. Estate conveys to Sharon Sebetka, real estate in Lot 5, Block 5, South Vinton, Vinton.
Holly Cashman conveys to Chester G. Hobbs, real estate in Lots 7 and 8, Block 1, Spalding’s Addition, Vinton.
Donald R. Stien Estate conveys to Trisha Decker, real estate in Lot 12, Gerhold’s Second Addition, Atkins.
Garrett J. Landuyt conveys to Brandon Michael Hansen, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Subdivision G, Section 19, Iowa Township.