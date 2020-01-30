Jan. 21, 2020
Sean M. Rabik conveys to Krystle Schoon and Collette Schoon, real estate in Parcels A and B, 25-86-9.
Angela M. Hutton, Jeffrey R. Hutton, Sharon A. Grams and James S. Grams convey to Ryan M. Albertsen and Ryder R. Albertsen, real estate in 7-86-11.
Jason S. and Kimberly K. Rayman, real estate in Lot 27, Weichman’s Fifth Addition, Newhall.
Jan. 22, 2020
Daren M. and Megan D. Rinderknecht convey to Jason S. and Kimberly K. Rayman, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, Rupp’s Addition to Van Horne.
Jan. 23, 2020
Robert C. Booth conveys to Laura Borkowicz, real estate in Lot 1, Block 19, Tilford’s Addition to South Vinton.
Wendy S. Dunkelberger, executor, Alvin G. Dunkelberger Estate, conveys to Colin R. and Moriah J. Schild, real estate in Parcel A, 7-86-11.
Community Development Corporation of Blairstown conveys to State of Iowa, real estate in 36-83-11.