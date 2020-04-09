March 17, 2020
Lola Mae McNeal Estate conveys to Michelle L. and Gloriana Conner, real estate in Lots 1 and 4, Block 26, Tilford’s Addition to South Vinton.
US Bank National Association, trustee, RMAC Trust, conveys to Morrow Properties LLC, real estate in Lot 57, Dumont’s Addition, Belle Plaine, Section 12, Iowa Township.
March 18, 2020
H-B Family Farms Ltd. coneys to Kaitlyn R. Plumb and Colton S. Carney, real estate in Parcel A, Section 11, Homer Township.
Sara Jill Ary conveys to Hope Elizabeth Fry, real estate in Lot 10, Block 20, Van Horne.
March 19, 2020
Laird Enterprises LC conveys to Building Concepts Inc., real estate in Lot 26, Laird’s First Addition, Urbana.
Jeffrey and Jessica Ingles convey to Hunter E. Konen, real estate in Block 2, Taylor and Runyon’s Addition, Shellsburg.
March 20, 2020
Lynda W. Lunkley conveys to Steven and Katie Hodge, real estate in Parcel A, Section 7, Bruce Township.
Michael A. Mims Sr. and Jennifer W. Mims convey to H-B Family Farms Ltd, real estate in Parcel B, Lot 4, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
Christopher L. and Janay L. Bendull convey to Scott R. and Angela S. Tharp, real estate in Lot 2, Siegel’s First Addition, Vinton.
James R. Dahl conveys to Robert and Tracie Newby, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, Downs Addition, Urbana.
March 24, 2020
Steve and Sharon Amato convey to Lacey L. Boffeli, real estate in Lots 5, 6 and 7, Block 1, High Point Addition, Vinton.
March 25, 2020
Daniel T. and Kristen A. Walsh convey to Ryan W. and Elizabeth A. Wessels, real estate in Lot 15, Ridgeview First Addition, Atkins.
March 26, 2020
Lawrence B. McGurk Estate conveys to Lawrence J. McGurk, executor, and Lawrence J. McGurk convey to Bowman Properties LLC, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Tomas Addition, Walford.
James L. and Linda M. Herzberger convey to Robert Hurwitz, Ronald A. Hurwitz and Patricia V. Hurwitz, real estate in Section 23, Fremont Township.
March 27, 2020
Marvin E. and Marian E. Lamphier convey to Victor D. and Andria Jones, real estate in Section 1, Benton Township.
March 31, 2020
Allan M. and Elizabeth L. Mehlert convey to Austin Sherwood, real estate in Lot 6, Block 2, Wasmer’s Addition, Keystone.
April 1, 2020
Glenda G. Manville, Kelly Folgate, Jana B. Manville, Michael Folgate, Jamie E. Oram and Eddie K. Moran convey to John Manville, real estate in Section 34, Taylor Township.
Glenda G. Manville, John Manville, Jana B. Manville, Eddie K. Foram and Jamie E. Oram convey to Kelly Folgate, real estate in Section 6, Canton Township.
Glenda G. Manville, John Manville, Kelly Folgate, Jamie E. Oram, Michael Folgate and Eddie K. Oram convey to Jana B. Manville, real estate in Section 31, Benton Township.
John Manville, Kelly Folgate, Jana B. Manville and Michael Folgate convey to Glenda G. Manville and Jamie E. Oram, real estate in Section 6, Canton Township, and Section 1, Eden Township.
Timothy J. Hansen II and Kristen D. Hansen convey to Jenna K. Platt, real estate in Lot 7, Tuttle’s Second Addition, Norway.
Betterton Real Properties LLC conveys to Jeffrey G. Olson, real estate in Lots 8 and 7, Block 17, Beckett’s Addition, Vinton.
April 2, 2020
Cari L. Heeren conveys to Dustin J. and Megan L. Gorsch, real estate in Lots 7 and 8, Block 11, Van Horne.
Thomas A. Hagen conveys to Joel G. and Dawn M. Thys, real estate in Block 1, Blairstown.
Scott R. and Angela S. Tharp convey to Terry L. and Doris J. Walker, real estate in Section 25, Benton Township.
April 3, 2020
Bernice E. Jones, by Susan Birker, power of attorney, conveys to Bryan L. and Ann M. Edwards, real estate in Unit 1102, Green Briar Condos, Lot 4, Bascom’s Addition Part 1, Vinton.