Aug. 17, 2020
Rachel M. McCarville conveys to Kristin E. and Christopher A. Jansen, real estate in Lot 3, Poker Flats First Addition, Atkins.
Charles and Verna Patten convey to James J. and Melissa L. Meier, real estate in Lot 4, Cedar River Access Third Addition.
Barbara L. and Richard A. Osterkamp convey to Beau Chene Inc., real estate in Parcel D, Benton Township..
Big Toy LLP conveys to Andy S. and Shannon D. Rabe, real estate in Parcel A, Section 35, Leroy Township.
Aug. 18, 2020
Steve Venega Estate conveys to Jeffrey J. and Jennifer L. Zahrt, real estate in Section 22, Benton Township.
Aug. 19, 2020
Holly J. and Eric J. Ethier convey to Heidi A. and Jacob D. Williams, real estate in Lot 2, Weichman's 12th Addition, Newhall.
Aug. 20, 2020
Nicholas Nelson Zimmerman and Kristi Zimmerman convey to Rachel M. Werning, real estate in Lot 5, Poker Flats First Addition, Atkins.
Aug. 21, 2020
Shane M. and Heather M. Mell convey unto Keela and Jordan L. Roberts, real estate in Lot 16, Pleasant Hill First Addition, Atkins.