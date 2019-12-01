VINTON — Persons interested in serving as a council member for Vinton’s 2nd Ward will be able to voice that interest during the council meeting Thursday, Dec. 12.
Long time council member Ron Elwick made the decision during the fall that he would not be seeking re-election to fill the term. There were no nomination papers returned for the November election for names placed on the ballot. The resident living in the 2nd Ward who received write in votes declined the seat.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, and Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, explained Monday evening that the council would need to make an appointment to fill the vacancy as of Jan. 2, 2020.
Anyone living in the 2nd Ward that is interested in filling the vacant seat can either attend the next council meeting, Thursday, Dec. 12, or submit a letter to the council expressing in their interest and explaining why they feel the appointment is deserved.
Letters should be directed to Michael at City Hall.
“I’d like them to give us some information about themselves and why they want the seat,” Mayor Bud Maynard said during the meeting.
Michael explained that in the past in cases like this, council members would rank their choices “in order, and whoever received the lowest number was selected.”
Although interested persons will speak at that meeting, the official appointment won’t take place until the second December council meeting, Dec. 26, with the party officially filling the vacancy Jan. 2.
Other persons starting new terms on that day will Tami Stark, council member at large; Nathan Hesson, 4th Ward. Maynard will again serve as mayor for the community.
In other business:
- Council members approved the route for the annual Tour de Lite 5K run which is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and the start /finish line will be at the intersection of 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue.
Persons interested in participating can contact Heather Kalous, 319-361-2820.
- A lease agreement between the City and Brett Stein was approved for a one year term.
Stein expressed an interest in leasing flood damaged property which belongs to the city as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) buyout plan.
Stein signed a lease agreement with the city for $1. The property is located north of Stein’s home.
-Craig Walker, Vinton Water Superintendent, present bids to the council for repairs to the city’s waste water treatment plan roof.
Council had reviewed bids for the project previously but tabled any decision on the matter because the bids were not ‘apples to apples’.
“This still are not apples to apples,” Maynard pointed out. The thickness of insulation was different thickness in each of the bids. The difference in the two bids being over $5,000.
Maynard asked Walker to bring the bids back one more time with the specifications of the repairs being the same.