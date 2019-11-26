VINTON –More prizes have been added to the First Annual Deck the House contest, which the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility hopes to boost the holiday spirit.
Compete for citywide bragging rights as the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department is conducting their 1st Annual “Deck the House” contest.
Register your home or business by filling out the form posted at www.vprdzone.com, Vinton Parks Facebook page, and at the Vinton Rec Center.
All Vinton residents are eligible to vote for their favorite light display! More info about voting will be on the voting form.
Eligible houses and businesses must be within the City limits.
Entry deadline for house and business displays is Dec. 8.
Cost is free!
Voting period: Dec. 12-Dec. 18.
On top of the already great list of prizes for the 1st Annual Deck the House contest, our great partners at VMEU have offered to throw in a Utility Rebate for the houses that place in the top 3:
1st Place- $100 rebate
2nd Place — $50 rebate
3rd Place — $25 rebate
Other prizes are:
Residential Category:
1st: $100 gift card & yard sign
2nd place: $50 gift card
3rd place: $25 gift card
Business Category:
Best storefront display receives a Pizza Hut pizza party for employees
Don’t forget you can sign up by going to the following link or stopping down to the Parks and Rec Depatment
https://apm.activecommunities.com/vprdz…/Activity_Search/411
All votes must be submitted by Dec. 18 to the Vinton Recreation Center.
The winners will be announced on Dec. 19 at www.vprdzone.com and our Facebook page!