VINTON – A judge sentenced 44 year old Vinton man to two consecutive five-year sentences for a police standoff last fall.
Lyle Arthur Fowler, II, will serve 10 years in prison for Assault on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations (committed against two Vinton Police officers while Fowler was armed with a dangerous weapon), a Class D Felony, and Interference With Official Acts, a Class D Felony.
According to court documents, Fowler used a handgun and an assault rifle against against Vinton Police Officers who were at his residence to check on the Defendant’s welfare.
Iowa law allows a maximum sentence of five years for each conviction. However, Judge Fae Hoover ordered Fowler to serve the sentences consecutively. Fowler was also ordered to pay court costs, victim restitution, but his fines were suspended
Fowler also was sentenced after having previously pleaded guilty to two charges of Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Materials to a Minor, both aggravated misdemeanors. Fowler had been charged with these offenses on Oct. 17, 2018. Fowler had allegedly texted sexually suggestive messages and pictures of his genitals using his telephone to two minor females, age 16 and 17, respectively. Fowler admitted that he knew the two females were under the age of 18. Under Iowa law, an aggravated misdemeanor is punishable by an indeterminate prison term of two years and a maximum fine of $6,250. Hoover granted Fowler a Deferred Judgment, placed him on unsupervised probation, and ordered him to complete sex offender treatment while in prison. Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Materials to a Minor is a sex offense under Iowa Law and will require Fowler to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years.