Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard isn’t the only Democratic presidential candidate with military experience pursuing the party’s nomination.
Former Pennsylvania Congressman and retired three-star Navy Vice Admiral Joe Sestak announced his candidacy for president on June 23. He visited with a small group of six Iowa residents last Friday at La Reyna. Sestak touted his 31 years in the Navy and the experience he gained there as a bedrock for how he would tackle different issues in his potential administration.
“I really believe the best thing an admiral can do... is set out your command philosophy, but then make sure that you get off that bridge... and talk with the troops,” he said. “Listen to them, because as you’re talking with them, you’re also giving them – in response to their questions – what your expectations are. Sometimes they don’t agree with you, and they might tell you that, which is good.
“But they walk away saying ‘He did listen to my ideas.’ I think that’s what Americans lack today.”
He also voiced his displeasure with the current Democratic debate format, particularly with moderators asking candidates to raise their hands if they were in favor of certain policies such as Medicare for all without going into further detail.
“I think what they have to do is ask each individual, even though it takes longer, ‘Tell me, how are you going to achieve Medicare for all if you raised your hand?’” he said. “’What is it going to cost, and what are the milestones you would do?’... Otherwise, they give a slogan.”
Samantha Fults and Micaela Steenstra, 20 and 19 respectively, came out from Raleigh and Quasqueton. The two friends said they saw the event on Facebook and wanted to learn more about the different candidates.
Fults said she plans on entering the Navy in two years and felt a connection with Sestak’s talk. She said she hasn’t made up her mind on a preferred candidate but had seen former Vice President Joe Biden, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio when they came through her hometown.
“It was really interesting to hear [Sestak] talk and hear about his military experience,” Fults said. “Even just reading about it this afternoon was really informative.”
Steenstra, who works as a veterinary assistant, said before Sestak’s appearance, she was mostly interested in Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Biden, but that Sestak was “definitely on [her] radar now.” Steenstra asked Sestak about preventing the spread of worldwide diseases. Sestak said he didn’t know much about the subject, but Steenstra appreciated his candor.
“I like that he was very upfront that it’s not what he’s most informed about,” she said. “I’m kind of excited to help teach him about it.” Steenstra said she’d like to email him more about the subject.