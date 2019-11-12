VINTON – Bill Benson sits at a table at the Vinton American Legion Post on Friday night, speaking with family and friends and fellow legion members.
The smell of frying fish dominates the hall as the hall is crowded with many hungry people. Fish fries and tenderloin dinners help supply the money necessary to pay the bills.
Benson, who will be 92 on Nov. 26, joined the American Legion three decades ago.
Though not exactly certain, Benson believes it was John Gualtier who convinced him to join. Three decades later, he still enjoys the camaraderie of being with other veterans.
Three decades before joining the Legion, he was hit 11 times while serving in Korea. He was a rifleman in the Army infantry and fought in all parts of the country. Benson was on the Yahoo River where the Chinese hit the U.S. Forces.
The Postville, Iowa, native credits a guardian angel with keeping him calm and experiencing no fear. Benson never worried about death in battle. A voice – always the same woman’s voice – would tell him a day or two before that he was going to be hit. It would also tell Benson that he would be alright.
“It was always the same voice,” said Benson. “I would always tell everybody that it was a guardian angel that was talking to me. I should have been killed six times at least.”
Benson remembers a sniper who had been active as his unit moved up a mountain. He stuck his head out to see if the sharpshooter’s location could be located. A bullet whizzed an inch or two above Benson’s head.
His lieutenant gave him the dickens, but Benson noted they no longer had to worry about the sharpshooter. The rest of the soldiers opened up on his location and eliminated the threat.
Benson served in U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948 and then switched to the Army, serving from 1950 to 1953.
“I should have stayed with the Navy,” said Benson. “I went to Korea and I got hit 11 times.”
“My first day we was on the line I got a bullet through the leg.”
The Korean War had just started a couple of days before Benson arrived in country. It was just before Christmas when he left the country.
Benson was sent to the front line in Korea three times and was shipping out a fourth time when it was halted. He was in the hospital in Japan when he received orders to return to the front.
“I got as far as the door,” said Benson. “I had the M1, the ammunition, the 14 hand grenades, the whole shebang going back up on line.”
As he opened the door, someone noted his paperwork indicated Benson had been a prisoner of war.
Benson said that was correct but he quickly escaped from them. He took advantage of an opportunity after 30 days of being marched as a prisoner.
The military’s policy was that those who had been taken prisoner and later escaped would not be sent to the front line again. It would be an instant death sentence if they were captured a second time.
Benson never worried about dying.
“If you start thinking about dying, there is a good chance you are going to get killed,” said Benson. “I never did. I always thought I had Jesus and God and the guardian angel working with me.”