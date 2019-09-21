VINTON _ When Vinton residents approved the establishment of a hotel/motel tax by vote in November 2017 the goal was to provide grant funding in the community.
During the recent Vinton council meeting, members voted to approve the distribution of $8,339.05 to Vinton Unlimited (VU) to be used throughout the community.
“The funds come to the City on a quarterly basis from the State of Iowa,” Melissa Schwan, VU director, explained. “Of that Vinton Unlimited will get 75 percent of the funds and the remaining 25 percent will stay with the City.”
VU’s portion will be used for the grant opportunities for local non-profits. Per Iowa State Code, funds must be spent on tourism. “There are a lot of opportunities,” Schwan shared with council members. Organizations like Vinton Parks and Rec could apply for grants for items like brochures or anything that is tourism related.
“Our goal,” Schwan told council members “is to open a grant cycle to accept applications this winter so we can award in the spring.
“There are a lot of local grant awards that are done in the late fall/early summer so we thought it would be nice to be on the opposite side of the calendar,” she added.
Plans call for all grant applications to be reviewed by committee.
“I would like to see the committee to be made up of representatives from, or appointed by, the Vinton Parks and Rec Department, Vinton City Council and the Destination Vinton committee,” she added.
There will be a workshop later in the fall to introduce the grant and application process to the community.
As to the remaining 25 percent of the funds collected, Schwan is hoping that the Vinton council will implement a business incentive grant.
The incentive grant would be open to local businesses looking for some assistance with a project. One example she shared with the council was if a local business had an interest in new signage or awning for their building.
“I pitched the idea to the council and they were receptive to the idea,” Schwan said. “I’ve created a draft of the grant and now a committee will need to review and send back to the council for approval, hopefully.
“I’d like this grant to be in place by July 1, 2020,” she added. “I think it makes sense to start this with the next fiscal year.”