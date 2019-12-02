Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On October 11th the Vinton Shellsburg FFA chapter had the privilege of hosting three Iowa FFA state officers: Chandler Jahner, Shelby Westhoff, and Grace Long. The officers arrived at Vinton Shellsburg High School at around 8 am and were welcomed by Advisor Melissa Heeren and some members of the chapter. The officers used the animal lab and did all of their activities there with the classes. Students in all of the ag classes this semester got to have some fun with the officers, while learning valuable lessons about leadership, listening, and teamwork skills. The activities differed from class to class but all of them had the basic but important message to them. The messages were to always advocate for what you believe in, and in simpler terms spread the truth to those who are under informed on the topic. The classes participated in engaging activities as a group and also do some deep thinking about how they fit into the agriculture community as an individual. Overall everyone thought it was an interesting and fun experience.