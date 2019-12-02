On October 11th the Vinton Shellsburg FFA chapter had the privilege of hosting three Iowa FFA state officers: Chandler Jahner, Shelby Westhoff, and Grace Long. The officers arrived at Vinton Shellsburg High School at around 8 am and were welcomed by Advisor Melissa Heeren and some members of the chapter. The officers used the animal lab and did all of their activities there with the classes. Students in all of the ag classes this semester got to have some fun with the officers, while learning valuable lessons about leadership, listening, and teamwork skills. The activities differed from class to class but all of them had the basic but important message to them. The messages were to always advocate for what you believe in, and in simpler terms spread the truth to those who are under informed on the topic. The classes participated in engaging activities as a group and also do some deep thinking about how they fit into the agriculture community as an individual. Overall everyone thought it was an interesting and fun experience.
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:06 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:35 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 14
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- IED, drugs, $40,000 stolen property found near Atkins
- City may be in final steps of acquiring, selling Braille School
- Urbana Family Medical Clinic celebrates expansion of services
- Area Boy Scouts, including Benton County, collects over 93,000 pounds of food
- Vinton an overnight stop on first-ever Iowa Ride
- Vinton Police Log, Nov.11-17
- Santa visits Vinton
- Soul Sister 5K Run
- New VS School Board members sworn in
- Geater resigns as Benton County Treasurer; Held position for 21 years
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.