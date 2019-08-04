Do not assume the meaning; test it out

We are in the middle of summer, entering into August and what we often call the “Dog Days of Summer.” I always thought that the phrase ‘dog days of summer’ had to do with people panting like dogs because it was so hot. Or something equally cheesy. Turns out that I was wrong. “The phrase is actually a reference to the fact that, during this time, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth and part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.”
As I was sitting at my desk in the cool air conditioning reading various interpretations of the phrase about ‘dog days of summer,’ I thought to myself that it was more satisfying to sit inside and read about hot summer days than it was to actually go outside and roast in the heat.
Reading about the ‘dog days’ got me thinking about how often we assume we know the meaning of something but when tested, our assumptions are wrong. This can be especially true when it comes to biblical scripture.
Recently, I was lectured on ‘how you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet.’ This is true, though I like to think that I am a discerning reader and gatherer of information. But with any research, it’s important to have some guidelines to keep in mind.
When looking for interpretations of scripture online and when researching the Bible, consider these things:
• Does the source use references to other works that you can access?
• Is the information you find from a credible site?
• Can you find at least two more scholars who can agree with the information you found?
• Does the article or information you have found align with how you understand scripture as a whole?
• Is the site trying to sell you something: sell you an object or sell you on a specific idea? (if it’s trying to sell you something, it may not be reputable)
Reading the Bible is often a scholarly endeavor. We want to delve deeper and learn more. Study bibles are wonderful for this because they have information on the same page that you are reading. But if you want to know more, consider some of these reputable websites:
Society of Biblical Literature: https://www.sbl-site.org/
Bible Odyssey: http://www.bibleodyssey.org/
For text reading, consider the well-known Barclay Commentary series, Interpretation Commentary series, or the Anchor Bible Commentary series. All of these are fantastic sources to help you study scripture in-depth.
Happy Dog Days of Summer!