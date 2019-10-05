VINTON – It may only be October, but for the Respiratory and Human Resources Departments at Virginia Gay Hospital, it’s time to think about trimming holiday trees! As the event organizers, those departments are now planning and preparing for the 11th Annual Holiday Tree. This year’s event will again be sponsored by Vinton’s Farmers Savings Bank and Trust.
Individuals and area organizations are invited to tap into their creativity and holiday spirit by donating a decorated tree with all the trimmings in any style they choose. Donors will have the opportunity to set-up their displays in the hospital’s main lobby on Nov. 1. The public and hospital staff are invited to bid on the fully decorated and ready to plug-in trees as part of a silent auction through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Bidding will close at 5 pm sharp that day just in time to take the displays home for the holidays. Winners receive notice on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and the trees will be released with payment of the final bid.
All the money raised through this event going towards the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s Annual Campaign, Tree of Lights. As a non-profit facility, Virginia Gay Hospital operates completely independent of local and county tax dollars. The generosity of hospital staff and the community during the Tree of Lights campaign raises funds to improve the health and well-being of patients. This year will not be an exception, as funds collected will be used to make quality improvements for residents in Nursing and Rehab.
Trees can be of any size from tabletop height to those in the 6-7 foot range. Donors are encouraged to be creative and to even think outside of the traditional themes and decors. Kim Frank, Director of Human Resources and one of the event organizers shares, “Some of the ideas in the past have been “Hawkeye Heaven,” “Vintage Christmas,” and “Farmhouse Christmas.” Frank also welcomes potential donors to contact her for display ideas or to see if a theme is already in play for this year. If you would like to donate a display, you are asked to confirm your spot as soon as possible by emailing Kim Frank at kfrank@vghinc.com or Nancy Hlas at nhlas@vghinc.com. You may also register your donation online at bit.ly/2mh3XFh.
A reminder to donors when they register. Please include the approximate size of the display as well as the donor information (the business or individual name) to help with space planning and promoting the event.
For additional information about the hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s Tree of Lights Annual Campaign, please visit www.myvgh.org and www.myvghfoundation.org.