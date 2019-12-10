VINTON – One dog is dead and a second treated for injuries following a dog attack incident Sunday night in which one attacked a one person.
According to a press release from the Vinton Police Department, they received a call about 6:37 p.m. to the 700 block of A Avenue in Vinton regarding a dog attack. Officers learned that a pit bull kept by a local resident got out of the house and attacked a neighbor’s dog which was tied up in a yard. When the pit bull owner attempted to restrain her dog, the pit bull then attacked her as well. Another resident shot the pit bull one time in an effort to save the owner and other dog.
The pit bull was transported to a veterinarian by the owner’s family where it was euthanized. The other dog is recovering. The pit bull’s owner sustained minor injuries from her dog.
Pit bulls are prohibited both in the City of Vinton and in Benton County by local ordinances.
This case is still under investigation.
The resident, said she was never attacked by the dog, which had been abandoned by her brother. The owner said she put herself in a position to try to keep the dogs away from each other.