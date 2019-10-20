Don’t Ever Lose Hope

I’ve said it before … and I think it’s still true today. The world we live in is a world of ridiculous contradiction. It’s confusing. It’s paradoxical. We live in a culture of such great freedom and opportunity and in a time where there are so many advancements and things available to make our lives easier and to make us happier. But even so, there is so much depression and hurt out there. I know far too many people who are struggling to find their footing. They feel overwhelmed…lost…and stuck. They wrestle with loneliness, sadness and questions about whether or not they even matter. They do daily battle with an overwhelming sense of hopelessness. Why is that?
Well, it’s simple. The world is broken…it’s falling apart…it’s spinning out of control. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at the “self-help” section in any bookstore. People are looking for answers and when they don’t find them the consequences can be tragic. Unfortunately, we’ve become overly familiar with that here in Vinton lately. So we wonder, what is all this hopelessness about? Where does it come from? We bemoan the fact that this world seems to be falling apart and we wonder what we’re supposed to do to fix it. Basically we’re asking—can’t anything be done?
I want to tell you that I feel this pain, I identify with this struggle. I watch the news, read the newspaper, hear about the strife and tragedy and I’m with you. But I want to tell you something – no matter how bad things seem to be – there is hope! Things are not hopeless because the Author of Hope is on the throne.
Understand this, the world is in chaos and things are falling apart. Life is messy … and it is broken. But there are 2 things to know – we shouldn’t be surprised and we shouldn’t despair. The Bible gives us the answer. Even though the world is in chaos because of sin, the Bible tells us that one day God will make all things new. That is why those of us that trust in and follow Christ can and should live with hope—even in these difficult and uncertain times. Hebrews 11:1 tells us that “faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see” (NIV). Even though we can’t see it, even though life seems out of control, our faith gives us certainty that God will come through—somehow, someway. I hope you get that!
Don’t give up, have hope, faithfully endure, and trust in the God that makes all things new!