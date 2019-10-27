ATKINS: Donald R. Stien, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.
Public Graveside services was scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Newhall with Rev. Kevin M. Fiedler officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Adolph H. Schueler American Legion Post #217 of Atkins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com