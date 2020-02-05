The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.
Senators voted 48-52 against Article 1, abuse of power, with only Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, crossing party lines to vote for conviction. The second article, obstruction of Congress, fell on a 47-53 party-line vote.
Both of Iowa's senators, Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, voted to acquit.
In a floor statement prior to the vote, Grassley said that the president was asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an "anti-corruption" investigation into then-Vice President Joe Biden's moves between 2014 and 2016 to oust a prosecutor who was tasked with looking into the dealings of Burisma, a gas company in Ukraine.
"The President’s request, taken at face value, is not impeachable conduct," Grassley said during his floor comments. "A president is not prohibited by law or any other restriction from engaging the assistance of a foreign ally in an anti-corruption investigation.
"The House attempts to cure this defect by suggesting that the President’s subjective motive — political advantage — is enough to turn an otherwise unimpeachable act into one that demands permanent removal from office. I will not lend my vote in support of such an unnecessary and irreversible break from the Constitution’s clear standard for impeachment."
Ernst, in her floor statement, added that the House's impeachment managers didn't satisfy the "high bar for removing the president."
“This is because the Founders were rightfully concerned that impeachment might be used to upend the electoral will of the American people," Ernst said. "Absent restraint, the impeachment process would be all too tempting for those that oppose a sitting President to simply use it as a tool to achieve political advantage.
“Each of us had one job. One job during this process: to decide, based on the evidence, whether the President committed an impeachable offense. Upon reviewing the record containing the testimony of 17 witnesses and over 28,000 pages, as well as hearing from both sides on their arguments presented throughout this process, I will vote against both articles of impeachment."