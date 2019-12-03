CENTER POINT, Iowa — An Urbana man who allegedly killed one person and injured another in a hit-and-run early Sunday has been found.
Deputies found Kimberley Swore, 50, Center Point, dead and another injured, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Department press release. The second person was transferred to nearby hospital with minor injuries. He has been identified as Jack Greenhaw, 46, of Vinton.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Department received a call about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, of a hit and run accident involving a truck and two people who had been struck as the truck left the parking lot of Bully’s North.
The vehicle allegedly responsible for the accident, had left the scene. It was a gray Chevy Suburban with Iowa plates EQB 231, reportedly driven by Bret Daniel Klima, 30, of Urbana. The vehicle and Klima were discovered later in the morning.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.