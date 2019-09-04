Email security isn’t just the email provider or administrator’s responsibility. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Here is a list of safety tips all mail server administrators should share with their users to help keep spam & malware to an absolute minimum
Change your password often.
Use strong passwords. Never use a password that contains “password” or “letmein”.
Use a different password for each of your accounts. If you use the same password for your bank account as you do for your email account, you become much more vulnerable to data theft.
Don’t open an attachment unless you know who it is from & are expecting it. Be cautious about email messages that instruct you to enable macros before downloading Word or Excel attachments.
Use anti-virus software on your local machine, and make sure it’s kept up-to-date with the latest virus definitions.
If you receive an attachment from someone you don’t know, don’t open it. Delete it immediately. Learn how to recognize phishing
Messages that contain threats to shut your account down
Requests for personal information such as passwords or Social Security numbers
Words like “Urgent” — false sense of urgency
Forged email addresses
Poor writing or bad grammar
Hover your mouse over links before you click on them to see if the URL looks legitimate.
Instead of clicking on links, open a new browser and manually type in the address.
Don’t give your email address to sites you don’t trust.
Don’t post your email address to public websites or forums. Spammers often scan these sites for email addresses.
Don’t click the “Unsubscribe” link in a spam email. It would only let the spammer know your address is legitimate, which could lead to you receiving more spam.
Understand that reputable businesses will never ask for personal information via email. Don’t send personal information in an email message.