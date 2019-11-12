VINTON — An early retirement package will again be offered to Vinton Shellsburg School District certified and support staff that meet necessary requirements. Board members made the decision during a Friday afternoon meeting last week.
At the October meeting, board members asked Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, and staff to put some numbers together that could be looked at as some options.
Board member Kathy VanSteenhuyse asked that the board consider making a formal recommendation soon to give staff members ample time to review and plan for their financial future if this was something they wanted to participate.
During the November meeting Hainstock reminded board members that in the past, the district’s offering included paying 40% of someone’s last year’s salary;
“A few years ago, the board sweetened the offer to be 45% and paid $60 per unused sick days for certified staff and $40 for unused sick days for support staff,” Hainstock stated.
Last year, the board’s decision was to offer 50% of the previous year’s salary and the same offering for the unused sick days.
Following discussions of the different rates of offering, a motion was made and the board voted to approve an early retirement program where staff would qualify for 40% of this year’s base wage plus $50/day of unused sick time for certified staff and $30 per day for support staff.
Eligible staff members to participate in the early retirement offering must be 55 years or older by June 30, 2020 as a full time employee and have been with the district at least 15 years.
In other business:
- The board approved a stipend for all full time staff and small stipend for all part time staff and citizen coaches based on a commitment with Vinton Shellsburg Education Association (VSEA) during last year’s negotiation process.
The discussion centered around the growth of the district’s unspent balance from the past school year.
Hainstock explained that the growth was about $100,000 and the stipends provided will be based on about $60,000 of that.
-The board will meet again Tuesday evening, November 19, following the canvass of votes for the school board election held November 5.
The Benton County Board of Supervisors will be holding a second canvass of ballots earlier in the day.
During the meeting, the newly elected board members will be sworn in along with the election of officers for the coming year.
Also on the agenda for that meeting will be a discussion with the consultant hired to help the district conduct the search for the new superintendent.