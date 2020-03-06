Sports Editor
How do you even begin to tell it?
Does it start with the fact that the oldest Center Point-Urbana player on its roster was still about six years shy of being born the last time the school made it to the state tournament? Or with the fact that both teams had a shot to potentially win the game with a single free throw in regulation, and each side’s shots just rimmed out? How’s about one team getting its first lead of the night a minute into the first overtime? The clock malfunction at the end of the second? One team losing all its starters to fouls in the third?
You could try to tell the story through statistics. Senior Kole Tupa’s game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting? Trey Johannes’ stellar night off the bench? Caleb Andrews’ clutch free throws down the stretch?
Maybe it starts where it ended: with a recording country music star Jerry Reed picking guitar as the Stormin’ Pointers belted ‘East Bound and Down,’ waiting for head coach Mike Halac with a full Gatorade cooler and the promise of another practice to come.
The Stormin’ Pointers’ 78-70 triple overtime thriller over Marion in the U.S. Cellular Center had all that and more.
“That’s fun,” Halac said. “It’s free basketball. We wanted 32 great minutes at the Cell. We got a lot more.”
From the onset, the Pointers had all the momentum they could’ve asked for. Tupa scored the Pointers’ first seven points of the night with Johannes and senior Alex Wade chipping in near the end of it to give CPU a 19-8 lead after one.
Marion closed the gap to end the second, however, going on a 15-8 run through the quarter.
The game of runs continued into the third with the Pointers exploding to extend their lead to 13 by the end of the period and moving to within eight minutes of securing their second-ever state tournament appearance. But setback after setback started to unfurl for CPU. Marion made its first two field goal attempts in the span of 51 seconds to pull the margin back to within eight. After trading buckets, Marion went on a 5-2 spurt to close it further with just under two minutes to play.
A foul on Ethan Sells got the Pointers another make from the free throw line as the foul game got underway. It’s a decent enough strategy if you plan on playing just in regulation or even a single overtime. It would eventually catch up with Marion.
A three-pointer from Marion senior Will Henricksen brought the game back to within a single bucketwith just under a minute to play. With about 6.6 seconds left and up by two, Tupa was left alone to try to ice it at the line. His first attempt clanged off back iron. His second hit off the front, then the back and into Marion senior Connor Whalen’s hands before he called timeout.
A Marion inbound and a few dribbles up the court later, Gage Franck found Lucas Unsen, who’d only attempted 36 field goals prior to the night, near the basket for a contested layup. As the horn sounded, the ball rattled in, along with a whistle from the referees. Marion had a chance to cinch the game with a free throw, even after officials put 0.4 seconds back on the clock. The CPU fans roared as Unsen took his dribbles and placed his feet. The Marion side raised its arms in collective prayer.
The roars won. Unsen’s shot rattled on every atom of steel it could and into a Pointer rebound to end regulation.
Marion took its first lead of the night in the first minute of extra time, but CPU came right back with a three-ball from Andrews while Tupa atoned for his earlier mistake with a pair of makes from the stripe. Finally, with 18 seconds left in the period, the Pointers held the ball for what could’ve been the final shot. As Johannes drove into the lane and laid the ball in, the whistles blew. Offensive foul with three seconds remaining. A desperation heave from halfcourt by Marion bounced off the backboard as the teams ran to their benches, fueled by nothing more than adrenaline.
The second overtime was a low-scoring affair with Marion outdoing CPU by a 5-3 margin with 52 seconds remaining. It had the opportunity to salt the game away with free throws but could only make its first attempt. A subsequent foul on Marion put CPU on the line where Wade made his first attempt to get the margin back within two. As he prepared for the second, Tupa got into a sprinters’ stance and braced himself. Maybe playing wide receiver for the football team prepared him for the moment. Maybe it was instinct. Either way, when Wade’s second shot bounced off the back iron, Tupa found himself the only player in the circle, and leapt up for a huge offensive rebound. The Pointers called timeout with 37.8 seconds remaining.
Tupa wasn’t done. On the ensuing possession, he pulled down another offensive rebound and put it right back up and in to go along with another foul on Marion. He sunk the free throw to give CPU the lead again. It would be the one the Pointers wouldn’t let go.
At least, with one minor caveat. Marion hit on 1-of-2 of its ensuing free throws to tie it back up and, after a Pointer offensive foul with about three seconds left, had an inbound opportunity to take it the distance and once again score a buzzer-beater. As Marion took it up the court, the clock remained at three seconds well after the desperation shot clanked off the rim and into Pointers possession. Officials huddled together and determined that was the end of the second overtime.
That’s when CPU decided this was it. Twenty seconds into overtime number three, Johannes sank a running layup and drew another foul, depleting yet another Marion starter from the game. With 53.7 seconds remaining and the Pointers up 74-65, Henrickson fouled out on a charge, becoming the final Marion starter to exit the game. From there, the Pointers hit a few insurance free throws to finally salt it away two hours after it all began.
The Pointers will await their seeding and bracket to come down from the IHSAA. The only certain future for the Pointers (18-6) now is that they’ll play their state tournament quarterfinals game against Ballard (18-6) at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Wells Fargo Arena. It’s a long way to go, and the Pointers have a short time to get there. But that may suit them just fine.
The only other guarantee was, as Halac put it to a bevy of cheering teens:
“Guess who gets to practice tomorrow?”