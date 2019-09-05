Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Talking about dance

Alison Bray, center, owner of Elevate Dance, talks with Camery Short and her mother during her recent open house. Bray and her husband, Scott Kruser, are operating a dance and guitar studio in the Governor Sherman Building.

 by Jim Morrison/news@vintonnewspapers.com

VINTON – A new dance studio, Elevate Dance, hosted an open house Saturday during BoomFest, meeting with several potential dancers and their parents throughout the day.

Classes have already begun on Mondays. Those for other days of the week begin the first of September.

Alison Bray, dance instructor, said she and her husband, Scott Kruser, moved to the community in May, but took a month to get married and enjoy a honeymoon. Kruser, who performs with 5 Second Rule, will be giving guitar lessons.

According to the Facebook page, Elevate Dance takes dancers to new heights in an empowering and fun atmosphere. They provide exceptional technical training, a unique artistic outlet and the opportunity to grow and express themselves not only as performers but as people.

Tags