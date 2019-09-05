VINTON – A new dance studio, Elevate Dance, hosted an open house Saturday during BoomFest, meeting with several potential dancers and their parents throughout the day.
Classes have already begun on Mondays. Those for other days of the week begin the first of September.
Alison Bray, dance instructor, said she and her husband, Scott Kruser, moved to the community in May, but took a month to get married and enjoy a honeymoon. Kruser, who performs with 5 Second Rule, will be giving guitar lessons.
According to the Facebook page, Elevate Dance takes dancers to new heights in an empowering and fun atmosphere. They provide exceptional technical training, a unique artistic outlet and the opportunity to grow and express themselves not only as performers but as people.