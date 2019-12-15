VINTON - Over a month the city general election left residents in Vinton’s Ward 2 without representative to fill the seat on city council. Mike Elwick was selected by council members to fill the seat left empty when his father, Ron Elwick. Ron Elwick not to seek re-election for the seat.
No one returned nomination papers in the fall and during the November election, residents had the opportunity to cast ‘write in’ votes.
With no winner named after the election canvass, the council opened the floor for interested residents to submit their name for consideration.
Ryan Noe and Andrew Elwick were the only two individuals who submitted they names.
Both shared their past experiences and why they decided to submit an application to fill the seat.
“I have a general knowledge and understanding of how the city is run and think I would be an asset to the current council,” Elwick wrote his letter of interest.
“I want to be able to step up and help out where I can,” he said during last Thursday’s meeting.
“Working in town, I would be available to help out in something comes up,” he added.
“I’ve been to enough meetings and I know the process of how the council works,” he added.
With the numerous projects on tap for the future, “I want to be able to help where I can,” in the growth of the community.
“I was surprised Andrew didn’t run in the first place,” Noe told council members, “but here he is now.”
A life long Benton County resident, Noe and his wife, Kimberly, own Noe Aviation which based at the local airport.
Through that interaction, he shared that he familiar with some of the processes undertaken by the council and city staff.
After both had spoken, council members ranked the pair with the low score winning the seat.
Mayor Bud Maynard declared Elwick the winner and welcomed him the council.
He, along with the candidates winning in November’s election, will be sworn into office after the first of the year.
In other business:
-The decision to appoint a representative to the Vinton Municipal Electrical Utility (VMEU) will be decided at a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 19.
Amy Edison, Heather Kingsbury and Mike Elwick all submitted application forms to fill the spot on the VMEU board.
Elwick is currently on the board and his current term will expire at the end of the current year.
While it is the mayor’s responsibility to make the appointment to the board, that can only be done with the council approval.
At the meeting, Maynard’s decision to appoint Elwick to another term, was not approved by the super majority of the council.
City attorney Robert Fischer explained that a simple majority would not be enough for an appointment.
Because an appointment needs to be made before the end of the year, and absences scheduled for the Dec 26 meeting it was decided to schedule the special meeting.
“What is going to change,” Tami Stark, council member, asked?
Fischer and Chris Ward, city administrator, were tasked with researching a resolution to make the appointment.
- Nathan Hesson, council member, shared that he had attended a planning meeting of the Iowa’s Ride.
The inaugural ride will make Vinton the second overnight stop of the ride.
Hesson commented that Vinton has been a pass thru city during the past few years for RAGBRAI.
“It was a good meeting,” Hesson said. “But it will take a lot of volunteers to make this happen.”
He added that anyone interested in volunteering can watch for future meetings.
- A public hearing was scheduled was Thursday, January 9, 2020 to consider bids for the construction of the splash pad at Kiwanis Park.
The city has received bids in the past for the project. However, because the costs were over the engineer’s estimate the city did not accept past submissions.
Bids can be submitted until December 19.