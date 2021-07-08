There’s been a change in the agricultural landscape of Benton county since the August 10, 2020 derecho tore through the area but it’s not in the fields—those have long since been harvested, a new season planted.
It’s in the barns.
In the sagging walls—the collapsed roofs—the broken beams—the slats blown out across fields for miles.
Damaged historic barns pepper much of the landscape of central and southern Benton county.
Terry Hertle’s barn located just north of Newhall—built by his grandfather August Hertle in 1919—is one such barn.
Was one such barn.
“I remember Dad milking cows right here. There were stalls there. Had the horses here on the south side. Milked on the north side. It housed not only cattle--horses and milk cows, too. It was a shelter for everything,” Hertle explained on a recent misty July evening as he stood next to the empty space where his barn once stood.
“But there was just no saving it anymore. The cost was just not feasible.”
And so in less than a day’s time this past May 13, Hertle’s barn was taken down—most of the wood dropped in a hole and burned.
August Hertle built his barn along with a new set of buildings and a home on a 160-acre parcel of bare ground in Eden township over 100 years ago.
Prior to the derecho, Hertle and his wife Judi called the August Hertle house home.
Their missing barn—once located just steps from their front door—now symbolizes the passing of an era as well as the progress that has been made post-derecho.
“All these farmsteads have changed,” Judi said, referencing not just the storm damage, but also what’s inside the barns.
“The last [livestock] our barn housed was hogs,” Hertle said as he looked at the bare foundation, grass poking up through the cracks. “Probably at the turn of the century. When the hogs went to eight cents, that’s when I got out of hogs. Eventually, it was just easier to market the grain.”
Hertle said his dad and grandpa would be just as devastated as he was by the barn’s damage but would also view the loss as part of life.
“I always wondered how long—as well as [Judi and I] kept this place up—I always had in the back of my mind, when will the day come when this is all going to be gone? It seems like sooner or later everybody gets hit by a storm and loses their buildings.
“I just hoped it wouldn’t be on my watch.”
When the derecho hit, the barn was storing most of Hertle’s two-cylinder John Deere tractors.
Today those tractors reside just east of where the barn once stood, in a bunker silo now fitted with a hoop roof.
“I never used it for anything,” Terry said of the silo. “It was a quick fix to get the machinery under a roof. I just couldn’t stomach that machinery sitting out all winter long.”
Hertle said he knows of many farmers in the area with damaged barns like his—large prairie barns built with a peak above the hayloft, a two-sided ‘gambrel’ roof, and an alleyway down the center of the barn.
“When my grandpa built these buildings they called it the ‘showcase of Benton county.’ He had running water, indoor bathrooms, electricity—it was modern,” Hertle said. “Even though we had livestock, dad always kept the buildings in good repair. He kept it painted.”
“Our fences were all painted last year and look at them now,” Judi added, pointing south of the barn site to a chipped white fence. “[The derecho] just wiped it right out.”
“When the Amish got done putting the roof on the house, I took him over here to the barn,” Hertle said.
“I asked, is it going to be practical [to fix the barn]? What’s it going to cost? They said it needed a whole new west end, it’s not going to be original. If it’s not going to be original...To me, it wouldn’t be the same barn.”
The Hertles can list several farmers they know trying to decide what to do with their own barns.
Most of them have decided it’s just too costly, Hertle said.
The Hertles’ children, Kevin and Denise Hertle, along with the Hertles’ nephew David Timmerman, were keen to see the barn restored.
“For sentimental reasons,” Judi explained.
But in the end, it was Terry and Judi’s decision to make.
“Every time we drive in the yard, he [Hertle] drives in slow and looks around and says, ‘This is not my farm anymore,’” Judi said.
“I’d say we’re 90 percent recovered,” Hertle said. “But you’ll never get it back to the original. You’ll get it back to something you can live with.”