This is the first in a series of features written by the Benton County Family Nurturing Council as part of the group’s ‘Faces of Benton County’ campaign.
Meet Dylanne Schrock, a young advocate for inclusivity making a difference in Benton County!
Dylanne Schrock was the first nominee to the Benton County Family Nurturing Council’s ‘Faces of Benton County’ campaign.
Dylanne is a 16-year-old student from Urbana and a junior at Center Point-Urbana High School. She was nominated by her dad, Mike Schrock.
“[Dylanne] is a motivated and kind-hearted young lady,” Mike wrote on Dylanne’s nominating form. “She is someone [who] is working to make sure everyone in her school feels like they are included; for example, by inviting people to sit with her at lunchtime.”
Dylanne’s relationship with her younger sister Micheala is a big part of her advocacy. Micheala was diagnosed at age four with Type 1 diabetes—such a diagnosis can have an impact on the entire family.
“I know firsthand what a family goes through,” Dylanne said while discussing her desire to one day become an ICU nurse practitioner, working with kids living with chronic illness.
In her sophomore year, Dylanne undertook a project for her high school English class to raise money and draw attention to what it’s like to live with a chronic illness such as diabetes.
“Dylanne actually wore an insulin pump and checked her blood sugars for a week to experience what her sister [Micheala] goes through on a daily basis,” Mike wrote.
“I pricked after every meal,” Dylanne further explained.
As part of her advocacy work, Dylanne has volunteered in the Ronald McDonald Family Room at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, as well as with Eastern Iowa Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Today Dylanne and Micheala attend CPU High School together and can often be found walking the halls side-by-side or sitting at the same table for lunch.
“She just has maternal feelings naturally,” Mike said of his eldest daughter’s instinct for compassion. “She really takes to younger kids.”
If you happen to see Dylanne in the halls at CPU High School, you might notice she has a green bandana affixed to her backpack, but it isn’t a fashion accessory.
“She recently completed a course in the ‘Green Bandana Project’ to help be a facilitator and advocate for teen depression,” Mike explained.
Following a one-day training at Kirkwood Community College, Dylanne now acts as a resource for students struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide. She has resources at her disposal at all times to share with those who reach out to her for help.
“Her mother and I are so proud of her,” Mike said of Dylanne and all she does to make Benton County a nurturing place to live.
Thank you, Dylanne, for being an everyday hero and a force for good in our community!
