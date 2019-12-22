Meet Vanessa Jones, a Vinton resident who has struggled with mental illness in the past, but today is making great strides and creating nurturing environments for elementary school children.
Vanessa is the sixth nomination to the Family Nurturing Council’s Faces of Benton County campaign. Vanessa was nominated by Dea Burroughs, head cook at Tilford Elementary School.
“Vanessa has been a lifesaver in our school kitchen,” Dea wrote on Vanessa’s nomination form. “She is a dedicated volunteer who helps us out four days a week. She assists with dishes and serving/assisting our students with a smile. She has had struggles with medical issues and being a single parent of two…She has told me that she really likes coming in to help because it keeps her mind off of the struggles she has.”
“I love working with the cafeteria staff,” Vanessa said. “I love being around kids, even when they’re rowdy!” Vanessa previously worked in the food service industry, but due to health issues in her early 30s, does not have that option anymore.
“I feel like this is my job,” Vanessa explained of her work in the Tilford cafeteria. “It gets me out of the house…I feel like I am an inspiration for others with mental illness.”
The last few years of Vanessa’s life have been challenging, she explained, but she has come a long way in just one year.
“I have been managing well for over a year. I want to be an inspiration for people also struggling with mental illness…other people can do it, too.”
Vanessa gives credit for much of her inner strength to God.
“Someone offered me the volunteer job at Tilford. I was already waiting for Jaxon [her son, who attends Tilford]. God spoke to me and said you should try volunteering.”
In addition to volunteering and taking care of her young boys, Vanessa also dedicates herself to making art. She attended Hawkeye Community College for graphic design after high school.
“I am good with art. Now that I have the patience, it helps me to stay calm and manage my anxiety.”
She most always has a stack of handmade cards on hand to distribute to anyone she meets who might need an uplifting thought. “I hand them out to random people…you never know what others are going through.”
“It amazes me that [Vanessa] comes in to help us without being paid,” Dea wrote in regards to Vanessa’s decision to help out at the school. “You don’t find many people that are willing to do that! Vanessa, girl, you are soooo appreciated.”
Thank you, Vanessa, for being an everyday hero and a force for good in our community!
Nominate someone that you know, doing great things for kids in Benton County.
Form available at https://tinyurl.com/quagb3m
Contact bcfamilynurturingcouncil@gmail.com with questions.