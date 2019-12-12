VINTON – Virginia Gay Hospital welcomes Dr. Emily Guerber to the Vinton Family Medical Clinic. Dr. Guerber received her M.D. from the University of Minnesota and completed a residency at the Mayo program in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She is the fourth board-certified physician now practicing at Virginia Gay’s Vinton clinic. In addition to seeing patients in the clinic, Dr. Guerber will also be in a rotation of physicians on call as part of Virginia Gay Hospital’s emergency medical team.
Dr. Guerber says there were several things about Virginia Gay and the Vinton Family Medical Clinic that made it an attractive place for her to begin her practice. “VGH is a successful small hospital with a very busy family medical practice. Having a successful local hospital to support my practice was extremely important to me. I also appreciate the community support for Virginia Gay, which I believe to be a key element of success in small-town medicine.”
Dr. Guerber was born in Cedar Rapids, but her family moved away from the area when she was about three years old. Her parents were originally from Anamosa, and her extended family is mostly in the Cedar Rapids area. “Getting closer to family is more important to me and my husband Mike now that we have two small children,” says Dr. Guerber. I was looking for a small-town, rural practice, and Virginia Gay was a leading work opportunity for me because of its reputation for patient care, and its strength as an institution.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Guerber or any of the other healthcare providers at the Vinton Family Medical Clinic, please call 319-472-6300. For additional information on the Vinton Family Medical Clinic and Virginia Gay Hospital, please visit www.myvgh.org.
