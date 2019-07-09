VINTON – Those struggling with the heat can make things a little cooler for themselves by picking up a fan from the Vinton First Christian Church or from Echo Ministries on Fourth Street.
The fans are available at the church, 1309 W. 13th St., from 9 a.m., until noon Monday through Friday and from Echo Ministries, 109 W. Fourth St., from 10 a.m., until 1 p.m.
The only requirements are that the person did not make a request during the last year and to explain their need.
The fans are provided through the First Christian Church Mission and Outreach Team.
“I want to thank Theisens for providing fans at reduced cost to the church to help make this service possible,” said Pastor Dave Neas of the First Christian Church.