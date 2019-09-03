VINTON – What is better than helping families gather around the table together more often? Not only does it sound like a good idea, but studies show extensive nutrition, social, and mental health benefits associated with family meals, according to the Food Marketing Institute Foundation. That’s why Fareway has committed to be an active participant in September’s National Family Meals Month™.
People are hungry for help in the kitchen, and at Fareway, we’re here for our customers and aim to spread the word about National Family Meals Month™. With weekly featured recipes and news segments, dietitian tips and tricks, social media giveaways on Facebook and Instagram, and special offers to keep your mealtime easy and affordable, we want to help families eat more meals together.
“Family meals have been on the decline as many struggle to balance busy schedules and scramble for time to prepare and eat together,” said Fareway Corporate Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin. “The more convenient, and healthy solutions we can offer, the easier it will be for our customers to return to the table and reap the benefits of doing so.”
Fareway offers regular meal planning assistance at Fareway.com/Health; and during National Family Meals Month™, more resources can be found at Fareway.com/Promotions/Family-Meals-Month as well as in the CentsAble Health magazine, and at the full-service meat counter in-stores. In addition to these resources, customers will also see a focus on fresh and healthy meal kits and prepared meal options in-store.
As part of Family Meals Month, Fareway is dedicated to helping families that are food insecure. As part of the campaign, Fareway is committed to providing more than 25,000 pounds of food during the month of September to partners across the region. This translates to nearly 20,000 meals for hungry families, a contribution valued at more than $50,000.