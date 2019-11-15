Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A gift of hope

VGH Foundation Director Robin Martin, left, and David Kelchen, Vinton Fareway Store manager.

 by Mona Garwood/mona@vintonnewspapers.com

October 21 to October 31 Vinton Fareway Store participated in the “Round Up for Hope” fundraising program to raise money for the VGH Foundation Gifts of Hope effort during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fareway customers generously donated $1,199.62 toward the drive and an additional $300 was donated by Fareway and its staff. Dave Kelchen, store manager is pictured presenting the donation to Robin Martin, VGH Foundation director, on Tuesday. Gifts of Hope is grateful to Fareway, their staff and the community for the support provided and helping VGH to raise awareness in the community of the importance of regular health screenings like mammograms in the fight against cancer. Their efforts make a difference.

