ATKINS – A 58-year-old Illinois man died Sunday in a motorcycle accident on Highway 30 near 32nd Avenue.
Mich Gehring, Winthrop Heights, Ill., was traveling east on Highway 30 when his 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the road, lost control on the shoulder and crashed into the median.
Emergency personnel arrived at 12:49 a.m., Sunday. Gehring was pronounced dead at the accident sight.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atkins Fire Department and the Area Ambulance and Lifeguard Air Ambulance responded.
The accident remains under investigation.