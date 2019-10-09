ANAMOSA – The New hall Fire Department earned a third place at the Anamosa Waterball Contest on Saurday, Oct. 4. Rayman was an individual winner.
Kaitlyn Rayman was first overall in the women’s competition among 11 competitors. Her father, Jason, was third in the men’s competition.
Each team competes with four members plus the nozzle person, in this case Rayman. Individuals can sign up for individual categories.
Ten women signed up for this competition. Eighteen men competed for individual honors.