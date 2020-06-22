Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... WAPSIPINICON RIVER NEAR DE WITT 4S AFFECTING CLINTON AND SCOTT COUNTIES CEDAR RIVER AT PALO BLAIRS FERRY RD AFFECTING LINN COUNTY CEDAR RIVER AT CEDAR RAPIDS AFFECTING CEDAR...JOHNSON AND LINN COUNTIES CEDAR RIVER AT CEDAR BLUFF AFFECTING CEDAR AND JOHNSON COUNTIES CEDAR RIVER NEAR CONESVILLE AFFECTING CEDAR...LOUISA AND MUSCATINE COUNTIES IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO AFFECTING BENTON AND IOWA COUNTIES ENGLISH RIVER AT KALONA AFFECTING JOHNSON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES .HEAVY RAINS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES SINCE YESTERDAY WAS CAUSING RAPID RISES ON AREA RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 16.7 FEET WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 16.0 FEET, FLOOD STAGE. WATER AFFECTS AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER. WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP IN PLACES. &&