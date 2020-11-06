On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 5:47 a.m., the Vinton Police Department responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the 100 Block of C Avenue. Upon officers arrival, the driver had fled the scene. Damage of the vehicle was a total loss. The vehicle prior to coming to rest on its right side had impacted another vehicle parked at 101 C Avenue as well as impacting the east side of the house, destroying the outer structure revealing the interior of the kitchen area. The impact with the parked pickup in the driveway ripped the left bedside completely off and pushed the rest of the vehicle over an embankment which that vehicle was a total loss as well. North Benton Ambulance was on scene along with the Vinton Fire Department and a Benton County Deputy. A complete search of the area for the driver or occupants was performed which no one was found. The speed of the vehicle was not able to be determined prior to the crash but it is believed to have been a very high rate from the severity of the damages to the house and vehicles.
As the initial investigation was coming to a close, At 8:22 AM there was a report of a stolen vehicle from the 600 block of 2nd Avenue and a short time later at 8:44 AM another stolen vehicle was reported near the 200 Block D Avenue. During the investigation of the stolen vehicles at 9:30 AM, officers found one of the stolen vehicles from the 200 block D Avenue. That vehicle was located in the 700 block of 1st Street.
It is believed that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house and pickup truck at 101 C Avenue had stolen that vehicle from Cedar Falls Iowa and after crashing the vehicle the driver fled the scene on foot prior to officers arrival and had stolen the vehicle in the 200 block of D Avenue and then parked that vehicle due to low fuel in the 700 block of 1st Street, then ran east on foot a block away and then had stolen the vehicle in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue. That vehicle has not been recovered.
Still missing is a 1993 Chevy C3500, Gray in color with “MaHoney Masonry”magnetic advertising signs on the doors, Registration plate on the vehicle is AKW830. Agencies that responded to the accident was the North Benton Ambulance, Vinton Fire Department, Vinton Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office If you have any information on this case please contact the Vinton Police Department at (319)-472-2321 as this case is an ongoing investigation.