Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.