Congratulations to the following area high school students for their selection to the All-State Band and/or All-State Chorus for 2020. While the traditional All-State Festival will not be held this year, Vinton Newspapers would like to recognize students who earned this honor.
Vinton-Shellsburg: Madilynne Beauchamp (Chorus)
Benton Community: Easton Patterson (Chorus), Chloe Schultz (Chorus), Ella Hayden (Chorus), Caiden Becker (Chorus)
Center Point-Urbana: Steiger Manson (Chorus), Tucker Mensen (Chorus), Emma Midcalf (Chorus), Jaden Patterson (Chorus), Charlee Steinke (Chorus), Jayce Hingtgen (Chorus, Alternate), Shelby Channel (Band), Jayce Hingtgen (All-State Accompanist, Alternate)
Union: Tyson Flesher (Chorus), Sarah Michael (Chorus), Sunshine Gray (Chorus), and Matthew Carlson (Chorus), Gabriel Jesse (Band)